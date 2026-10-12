/Opposition’s 10 demands in Supreme Court petition range from stay on SIR to audit of voter rolls

The opposition leaders from the INDIA Bloc filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Monday, listing 10 prayers, including an interim stay on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and action on alleged irregularities in the poll process.

According to the petition listed on the Supreme Court website as Rahul Gandhi v. Election Commission of India, the Congress legal team filed the plea before Gandhi reached the court in the evening. Lawyer S Prasanna filed the petition, as Rahul could not arrive before the 4.30 pm deadline.

The petition seeks 10 reliefs concerning the SIR and decisions taken by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The joint plea followed Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s refusal on Sunday to meet Rahul Gandhi, stating that the matters being raised are already sub judice.

‘Direct ECI to produce all details related to SIR’

The petition urges the apex court to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) to produce complete files, agreements, minutes of meetings and records of objections related to the SIR. It also seeks ECINET and ERONET access logs and file notings concerning the decision to begin the exercise on June 24, 2025.

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It seeks judicial examination of whether the disputed decisions comply with Article 324, Section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023, and principles laid down in earlier Supreme Court judgments, including Seshan v. Union of India (1995). It urges that decisions taken without proper statutory authority be set aside.

‘Take action against those responsible for violation of provisions’

The plea also seeks action against those responsible for any violation of constitutional or statutory provisions governing electoral-roll preparation and revision and seeks due action under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, where necessary.

It also wants the online Form 6 to conform to the version prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, and says changes should not be made without following the formal procedure to amend rules.

‘Set up independent committee to review SIR deletions, EVM use’

The plea further seeks an independent committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, with technical experts and eminent citizens. It says the panel would investigate deletions and amendments to electoral rolls during the SIR, examine database access and changes. The panel would also review the technical design, architecture, procedures and protocols governing the use and deployment of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The petition seeks the publication of booth-wise lists of voters deleted during the SIR, the reasons for each deletion and a classification of deleted names by gender and age. It also calls for an effective mechanism to restore the names of eligible voters.

‘Suspend ongoing SIR across states’

The Opposition urges the court to direct that no voter’s name be deleted without legally required notice and a reasonable opportunity to be heard.

The petition requests the court to suspend the ongoing SIR across all states until all the issues raised are considered and decided.