/BCCI rejects venue shift reports, India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI to remain in Delhi

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Monday (Oct 12) dismissed reports claiming that the first ODI of the upcoming three-match series between India and Sri Lanka had been shifted from Delhi to Ahmedabad. Saikia clarified that Delhi had been allotted the Dec 13 match as per the board’s standard policy and also confirmed that there had been no change in the venue.
“Reports suggesting that the India–Sri Lanka ODI match scheduled in Delhi may be shifted to Ahmedabad are not accurate. There has been no such decision by the BCCI,” Saikia was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
“Further, it needs to be reiterated that bilateral matches are primarily allotted by following a standard policy,” he added.
The rumours emerged amid reports that the match could be moved to Ahmedabad due to ongoing construction work at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. Ahmedabad is scheduled to host the third and final ODI of the series on Dec 19.
Apart from the three ODIs, Sri Lanka will also play a three-match T20I series during the tour.
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India vs Sri Lanka 2026: Full Schedule
ODI Series
- 1st ODI: Dec 13 - Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi
- 2nd ODI: Dec 16 - M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
- 3rd ODI: Dec 19 - Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
T20I Series
- 1st T20I: Dec 22 - Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot
- 2nd T20I: Dec 24 - Barabati Stadium in Cuttack
- 3rd T20I: Dec 27 - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune