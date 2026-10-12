/BCCI rejects venue shift reports, India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI to remain in Delhi

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Monday (Oct 12) dismissed reports claiming that the first ODI of the upcoming three-match series between India and Sri Lanka had been shifted from Delhi to Ahmedabad. Saikia clarified that Delhi had been allotted the Dec 13 match as per the board’s standard policy and also confirmed that there had been no change in the venue.

“Reports suggesting that the India–Sri Lanka ODI match scheduled in Delhi may be shifted to Ahmedabad are not accurate. There has been no such decision by the BCCI,” Saikia was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“Further, it needs to be reiterated that bilateral matches are primarily allotted by following a standard policy,” he added.

The rumours emerged amid reports that the match could be moved to Ahmedabad due to ongoing construction work at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. Ahmedabad is scheduled to host the third and final ODI of the series on Dec 19.

Apart from the three ODIs, Sri Lanka will also play a three-match T20I series during the tour.

India vs Sri Lanka 2026: Full Schedule

ODI Series

1st ODI: Dec 13 - Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi

2nd ODI: Dec 16 - M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

3rd ODI: Dec 19 - Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

T20I Series