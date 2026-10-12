/Abhishek Sharma credits ‘uneasy preparation’ for blistering 18-ball fifty in Indore T20I win

Abhishek Sharma has risen to the top of men’s T20I rankings for batters with his explosive strokeplay since his debut more than two years ago. The left-handed batter has broken several T20I records, and against the West Indies in Indore on Sunday evening (Oct 11), smashed a brilliant 18-ball fifty. He became the quickest to 2,000 T20I runs (ball-wise) during the knock, and alongside Ishan Kishan at No.3, added 108 for the second wicket. Abhishek credited his ‘uneasy preparation’ ahead of the match for his game-changing outing against the T20I powerhouse, West Indies.

“Preparation is really important. If I want to continue playing like this and utilise the Powerplay, as the team wants me to, preparation really matters. I always believe it depends on which team I’m going to play against and which bowlers I’m going to face. Whenever I have time, whether it’s a week, a few days or two or three days, the preparation is very specific: which bowler is going to plan for me, and how I’m going to execute my plan and dominate. That’s always there,” Abhishek said in the post-match presser after the match.

On how he approaches his gameplay during a match, Abhishek said he likes to be ready, which depends on his preparation. Adding, the left-hander said he wants to practice to be uncomfortable.

“It’s very personal for me because, as an attacking batter, if you have to face world-class bowlers, you have to be ready for all the plans. That comes down to my preparation. I always want my preparation in practice to make me a bit uncomfortable so that I wouldn’t be surprised in a match. I always allow myself to be in that position during practice and training, so that I won’t be surprised when bowlers and teams actually have that plan in a match,” he added.

India take 2-1 lead in T20I Series

After winning the series opener in Lucknow, courtesy of captain Shreyas Iyer’s maiden T20I hundred, West Indies fought back to win the second game in Ranchi. Shai Hope's masterclass helped the visitors chase their highest team total against India in India and the second-highest overall.

In the recently concluded fixture in Indore, Abhishek’s explosive start and Arshdeep Singh’s three wickets for 44 kept India’s nose in front as the hosts won the match by 14 runs to take a 2-1 lead.