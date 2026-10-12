/Prince Yadav’s late blitz with bat equals 15-year-old T20I record in India’s Indore win

Prince Yadav returned to the Indian team for the 3rd T20I against the West Indies in Indore and helped them take a 2-1 lead in this series, but not with the ball. Surprisingly, his late blitz with the bat (13* off 6) in the final over equalled a 15-year-old record held by former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Walking out to bat at number 10 in the penultimate over, the right-handed batter Prince took on Shamar Joseph in the final over by hitting him for three fours, which eventually proved vital as India won by 14 runs.

With that, Prince equalled Ashwin’s record for hitting at least three boundaries in an over by an Indian No. 10 or 11 batter in T20Is. Overall, he became the third Indian bowler to achieve this feat after S Sreesanth (in 2007) and Ashwin (in 2011).

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While Sreesanth first made headlines for taking the attack to the opposition (New Zealand) during their 2007 T20 World Cup face-off, Ashwin scored three fours against England during the Kolkata T20I in 2011.

Prince’s contribution with the bat impressed his team captain Shreyas Iyer, who lauded him in the post-match presser.

“We never let West Indies take on the charge, even though we kept on losing wickets. We steadied the ship in the middle order as well. That took us to a commendable total of 223. Even Prince coming and playing that cameo at the end - those were useful runs, I felt,” Iyer said.

Prince went wicketless, But India Win in Indore

Replacing Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for the third T20I, Prince went wicketless in his four overs for 37. Mayank Yadav, who starred with the ball in Ranchi T20I with three wickets, also did not pick up any wickets.

Arshdeep Singh was the Player of the Match for his 3/44, including Shai Hope’s wicket early inside the Powerplay.