/Houthis warns US of 'painful response' if Washington joins Saudi war in Yemen as airlines suspend flights to Saudi Arabia

A senior Houthi official on Monday warned the United States of a ‘painful response’ if Washington intervenes in the conflict in Yemen, as Saudi Arabia reportedly seeks American assistance in countering repeated attacks by the Iran-backed group. Yemen’s civil war, involving a Saudi-led military coalition supporting the internationally recognised government against the Houthis, reignited in July, months after a wider regional conflict intensified tensions across the Middle East, disrupted energy markets and heightened security concerns.

The Houthis subsequently stepped up attacks on Saudi oil facilities, tankers and transport infrastructure, including deadly strikes on Riyadh’s airport, putting pressure on the world’s largest oil exporter. Explosions were reported over the Saudi capital again on Monday night. The Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted a Houthi missile, while the group claimed it had again targeted the airport. Following a deadly attack on the facility on Saturday that killed 13 people, US President Donald Trump said he was considering joining Saudi military operations against the Houthis. The move would come after Washington reportedly declined earlier requests from Riyadh for military assistance.

"If the US becomes involved in the aggression against Yemen, we will not deliberate over the decision to respond, rather, there will be a swift and painful response targeting the US and all its interests in the region," Mohammed Al Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi political bureau, told AFP in an interview. He also issued a warning to people working at Saudi oil facilities and airports. "All employees and workers at Saudi oil facilities and airports to stay away from these sites, as they have become legitimate targets."

Saturday’s attack on King Khalid International Airport was described as the deadliest assault on Saudi territory in more than a decade. Hundreds of people were also reported injured. Trump condemned the attack, saying it was not acceptable. He said he would speak with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto leader, and told reporters that Washington was going to look at the possibility of joining Saudi strikes. Airport operations remained suspended at the sprawling facility on the outskirts of Riyadh on Monday.

Houthis warn of further attacks as Saudi Arabia vows response

Bukhaiti said the campaign against Saudi targets was intended to send a message to the crown prince that he can no longer wage aggression against Yemen from a safe position. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman addressed the escalating security situation at a conference in Riyadh on Monday, acknowledging the pressure on the kingdom’s infrastructure and population.

He said the recent events had tested our infrastructure, our institutions, our people, and our resilience. “The events of recent weeks are serious, our response must be equally serious.” Saudi authorities released CCTV footage of Saturday’s airport attack showing Muslim pilgrims in religious clothing waiting in departure lounges before an explosion tore through the building, sending flaming debris crashing down.

The security situation in Riyadh remained tense on Monday. Saudi state broadcaster Al Ekhbariya reported that the military coalition was responding to drone and missile threats. Later in the evening, mobile phones across the capital received a loud government alert warning of a ‘hostile aerial threat’. Authorities subsequently announced that a missile had been intercepted. The alert also delayed the start of a football match between Uzbekistan’s Neftchi Fergana and Saudi club Al Nassr, which features Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was the first time the mobile alert system had been used in Riyadh in several weeks. Officials did not explain why similar warnings had not been issued during earlier attacks targeting the capital. The Houthis also claimed to have targeted the Khamis Mushait military base in southern Saudi Arabia with a drone.

Airlines suspend flights amid security concerns

The escalating attacks have disrupted aviation and prompted additional security precautions for foreign nationals in Saudi Arabia. The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia instructed American government employees to obtain authorisation before travelling through any airport in the kingdom. It also urged US citizens to ‘take extreme caution’ if they decided to use the facilities.

The diplomatic mission added that American citizens have been detained for taking photos of recent events in Saudi Arabia. Etihad Airways, the United Arab Emirates’ national carrier, announced on Monday that it was cancelling all flights to and from Riyadh until the following week. The airline also suspended services to Dammam and Jeddah.