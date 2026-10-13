/CMs Vijay-Naidu meet in Vijayawada, discuss water sharing, river-linking

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, in what was CM Vijay's first visit to the neighbouring state. According to the Tamil Nadu Government, the two Chief Ministers discussed crucial issues pertaining to water resources: linking of the Godavari and Cauvery rivers, the release of Krishna River water from Andhra to cater for Chennai's drinking water requirements.

Speaking to his Andhra counterpart, Chief Minister Vijay highlighted that Tamil Nadu is a state which is naturally deficient in surface water resources and that it is dependent on neighbouring states for 30 per cent of its water requirements. Citing this, he added that the Godavari-Cauvery river linking project offers a significant opportunity for both states to increase water availability for their people.

Further, Vijay went on to highlight that this river linking project would go on to benefit all southern Indian states, support agriculture and strengthen drinking water security. Mentioning that he had already requested Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare this as a project of national importance, Chief Minister Vijay requested his Andhra counterpart to take forward the proposal.

With regard to the water needs of Chennai city, Chief Minister Vijay also held discussions with Chief Minister Naidu over the additional release of Krishna River water. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister emphasised that Krishna River water from Andhra Pradesh is crucial for the drinking water needs of Chennai city and that the city's five reservoirs are at barely 35 per cent capacity at present. Citing this, Vijay requested Naidu to ensure additional release of water.

To this, Chief Minister Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh has already released 4.08 TMC of water to Chennai this year. "Despite our own water constraints, we remain committed to supporting our neighbouring state, while balancing the needs of our people. I firmly believe that water should be a source of cooperation, not conflict. With close coordination among states and the support of the Union Government, the Godavari–Cauvery river interlinking project can provide a lasting solution to water scarcity, transform agriculture and bring prosperity to lakhs of farmers across South India," he added.

Tamil Nadu's Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna, Water Resources Minister N. Anand, Andhra's Human Resources Development & IT Minister Nara Lokesh, and Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu were among those present during the meeting between the two Chief Ministers.