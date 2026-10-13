/IMF World Economic Outlook: 10 economies to watch for growth in FY27 and FY28 - Where does India stand?

The International Monetary Fund’s October 2026 World Economic Outlook projects global economic growth of 3.1 per cent in 2026 and 3.4 per cent in 2027. However, the report warns that resilience is uneven, with economies exposed to higher energy costs and geopolitical shocks facing greater pressure.

While several countries are expected to expand at a much faster pace, others face pressure from geopolitical tensions, higher energy costs and trade uncertainty.

Where does India stand? Let's have a look.