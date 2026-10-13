/IMF World Economic Outlook: 10 economies to watch for growth in FY27 and FY28 - Where does India stand?

The IMF’s October 2026 World Economic Outlook projects global growth of 3.1% this year, with sharp differences across economies. India is forecast to grow 7% on a fiscal-year basis, while US growth is projected at 2.3%.
The International Monetary Fund’s October 2026 World Economic Outlook projects global economic growth of 3.1 per cent in 2026 and 3.4 per cent in 2027. However, the report warns that resilience is uneven, with economies exposed to higher energy costs and geopolitical shocks facing greater pressure.
While several countries are expected to expand at a much faster pace, others face pressure from geopolitical tensions, higher energy costs and trade uncertainty.
Where does India stand? Let's have a look.
Growth projection: 7.0%
India remains one of the fastest-growing major economies in the IMF’s outlook. The fund attributes the country’s resilience to robust domestic demand and services activity. India maintains the fastest pace among major economies, with output projected at 7.0 per cent for both 2026 and 2027 on a fiscal year basis.
Growth projection: 2.3%
The US economy is projected to expand by 2.3 per cent in 2026 and 2027.
Growth projection: 10.7%
The IMF’s regional annex records Taiwan Province of China as a separate economy and projects growth of 10.7 per cent in 2026. For 2027, the projection stands at 4.3%.
Growth projection: 10.5%
South Sudan is projected to grow by 10.5 per cent in 2026, following exceptionally strong growth in 2025. The IMF forecast points to a sharp moderation in the pace of expansion over the following year (2027), at 3.9%.
Growth projection: 9.2%
Ethiopia is projected to record growth of 9.2 per cent in 2026. The forecast places it among the stronger-performing economies in the IMF’s Sub-Saharan Africa outlook.
Growth projection: 9.0%
The Kyrgyz Republic is forecast to expand by 9 per cent in 2026. The IMF’s regional tables place the country among Central Asia’s faster-growing economies.
Growth projection: 7.8%
Uzbekistan is projected to grow by 7.8 per cent in 2026. The forecast suggests continued economic expansion, although the IMF expects growth to ease to 6.5 per cent in 2027.
Growth projection: 7.3%
Tajikistan is projected to record growth of 7.3 per cent in 2026. The IMF expects the economy to continue expanding in 2027, with growth forecast at 6.8 per cent.
Growth projection: 7.2%
Georgia is projected to grow by 7.2 per cent in 2026, according to the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia regional table. The forecast places it among the region’s stronger performers, though growth is expected to moderate to 5.7 per cent in 2027.
Growth projection: 7.2%
Guinea is also forecast to expand by 7.2 per cent in 2026. The IMF projects growth to rise further to 7.8 per cent in 2027, making it one of the economies in the regional outlook expected to maintain strong momentum.