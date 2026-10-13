/Anupam Kher joins Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana as Jatayu, new poster unveiled

The makers of Ramayana have unveiled another important character from the much-awaited epic. Veteran actor Anupam Kher has joined the film as the voice of Jatayu, the bird remembered for confronting Ravana in an attempt to save Sita.

The update was shared along with a striking poster highlighting the character. The poster was titled The Wings of Dharma.

Anupam Kher joins Ramayana cast

The newly unveiled poster showcases Jatayu through two distinct visuals. One focuses on the character's intense gaze, while another highlights the majestic bird's wings.

Announcing Anupam Kher's association with the project, the makers wrote, “When evil took flight, courage rose to meet it. He fought not for victory, but for what was right. Jatayu. The Wings of Dharma. Anupam Kher as Jatayu in Ramayana.”

The role of Jatayu in Ramayana

In the Ramayana, Jatayu encountered Ravana while he was abducting Sita. Despite knowing the immense power of his opponent, the bird attempts to stop him and rescue her. His fight ends in tragedy, but his determination becomes a symbol of courage and loyalty.

About Ramayana

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part epic was first announced on November 6, 2024. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Yash takes on the role of Ravana. Meanwhile, Arun Govil features as King Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, along with actors including Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Shobana, Saurabh Sachdeva, Faisal Malik, Indira Krishnan and Adinath Kothare in key roles.

The project is backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

Part 1 will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India. Sony Pictures will handle global distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will oversee distribution in the Hindi-speaking market.