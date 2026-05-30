/Arun Govil reveals why he initially refused Ramayana, reacts to backlash over Ranbir Kapoor as Ram

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is one of the year’s most anticipated releases, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Arun Govil, iconic for playing Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, joins the film as King Dasharath.

On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in April, the makers released the film’s first look featuring Ranbir as Lord Rama. His new look drew mixed reactions. Some fans loved it, while others were quick to criticise. Recently, Govil opened up about the backlash Ranbir’s casting has received, and he was hesitant to be part of the project.

Speaking to Variety India, the veteran actor was asked about the criticism over Ranbir’s look as Lord Rama.

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Arun Govil on Ramayana, backlash on Ranbir's character and why he didn't want to be part of the project.

''That perhaps is also because my performance as Lord Rama became the touchstone. It is still alive in the hearts and minds of people. Nobody wants to see another Rama,'' he said.

''You know, my ‘Ramayan’ keeps playing somewhere or the other at any given time. Even today in North and Central India, whenever there are melas and tamashas and photos of Rama are sold, they have my face on them. So, for me, to talk about an actor's performance as Lord Rama doesn’t feel right.'' he added.

During the conversation, when asked about his views on Ranbir playing the Lord, the actor refused to comment on it, but called him a ''good actor.''

''As Rama, I won't be able to tell you anything about him, but he is a good actor, there is no doubt about that. He is also a fine human being. As I said earlier, every actor pursues every character in their own way. And he must have played Lord Rama in his own unique way,'' he said.

During the conversation, Govil revealed that he didn't want to do this role. But it was director Nitesh, who made him say yes to play the role of King Dashrath, Lord.

''Had I felt it wasn’t right, I would not have done it. To be honest, initially, I didn’t want to do this role. But Nitesh Tiwari, the director, was insistent. They wanted some connect between our Ramayan and this Ramayana,” he said.

What do we know about Ramayana?