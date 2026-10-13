/Trump warns Houthis, says Erdogan would do as asked on Saudi Arabia

US President Donald Trump said that Yemen's Houthis are “behaving very badly”, in the conflict with a Saudi-backed coalition. He claimed that they were working on behalf of Iran. He might ask Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to intervene and support Saudi Arabia.

“The Houthis are behaving very badly. No good,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday, October 13, according to Reuters.

Trump expressed confidence that Erdogan would agree to a request to support Saudi interests.

“President Erdogan, I think, would do as I ask,” he said.

Trump has previously also indicated that Washington would consider joining Saudi Arabia in direct military operations, though no formal US intervention has been launched. Following the announcement, Houthis warned of a painful response to the US if it intervenes.

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“They’ve been silent for a long time, but now they’ve emerged again, probably at the behest of Iran, which is a Failing Nation, with No Navy, No Airforce, the World’s Worst Economy, and 301% Inflation, in a very nasty way, hitting Saudi Arabia, and purposefully trying to drive up Oil Prices, probably prior to the U.S. Elections— NOT NICE,” wrote Trump in a Truth Social post.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman strongly condemned the attacks carried out by Houthi rebels during a phone call on Tuesday, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.