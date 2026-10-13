/White House asks Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign as US ambassador to Greece

The White House has asked Greek envoy Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign following a series of allegations of misconduct, ethics violations, and a bribery scandal. White House press secretary Katie Zacharia announced the decision on Tuesday, 13 October 2026, during her inaugural press briefing. Guilfoyle, a Former Fox News channel host, is also the ex-fiancée of US President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

“We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign,” Katie Zacharia said during her first press briefing.

“She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her luck,” Zacharia added.

The development comes a day after a Wall Street Journal report revealed text messages showing Guilfoyle requested $100,000 from Republican donor Eric Deters to pay off her personal American Express card balance in July 2025, before her Senate confirmation hearing last year. Kimberly Guilfoyle was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on September 18, 2025.

Deters, in an interview with CBS News last week, said that "at that moment in time, I didn't have $100,000 to spare to give to Kimberly Guilfoyle, or I actually would have been a dumbass enough to do it." He said that he made up an “excuse” that his wife would not agree.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that Guilfoyle had boasted about Greek tycoons who were footing the bill for her luxury travel. Guilfoyle also reportedly travelled to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on a private jet with Alexandros Exarchou, chief executive of Greek construction company Aktor Group. She allegedly demanded entry into events she wasn't invited to, and alienated her diplomatic staff in Athens through inappropriate behaviour.

Lawyers for Guilfoyle have denied the allegations about seeking money and said reports about her travel were misleading, adding that she complied with federal gift and reporting requirements. She has not publicly responded to her removal yet.