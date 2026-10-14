US President Donald Trump has accused Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis of deliberately driving up oil prices ahead of America's midterm elections following renewed attacks on Saudi Arabia. He warned the group that he would not forget its actions and signalled possible consequences after the November 3 polls.

Trump criticised the Houthis in a post on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, accusing them of resuming attacks, possibly at Iran's behest.

“The Houthis are behaving very badly. I thought they learned their lesson a year ago when we bombed the HELL out of them and, at their request, stopped,” Trump wrote.

He added that the group had remained silent for a long time before launching fresh attacks on Saudi Arabia.

“They've been silent for a long time, but now they've emerged again, probably at the behest of Iran, which is a Failing Nation, with No Navy, No Airforce, the World's Worst Economy, and 301% Inflation, in a very nasty way, hitting Saudi Arabia, and purposefully trying to drive up Oil Prices, probably prior to the U.S. Elections — NOT NICE,” he said.

Trump warns Houthis of consequences after US elections

Trump said the upcoming elections would not stop him from responding to the group's actions.

“Somebody should explain to them that I’m not running in the Elections; I’ve already won, IN A MASSIVE LANDSLIDE, but I’ll be there after the Elections, and I will never forget!” he said.

The warning follows two separate incidents targeting Riyadh's international airport on Saturday and Sunday. The Houthis have also stepped up attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure, raising concerns about energy supplies and global crude prices.

Trump alleged that the group was trying to influence oil markets ahead of the elections but provided no evidence in his post to support the claim.

Saudi tensions raise concerns over regional energy supplies

Trump also expressed confidence that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would support Saudi interests if asked.

“President Erdogan, I think, would do as I ask,” he said.

Trump has previously indicated that Washington could consider joining Saudi Arabia in direct military operations. However, no formal US intervention has been launched. The Houthis have warned of a painful response if the United States intervenes.