An OpenAI employee was fired and arrested after a ‘sophisticated recording device’ was discovered inside the company's executive conference room, according to the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and a statement published by the company. Abdulrahman Alfozan, 35, a national of Saudi Arabia, was arrested on October 9 in connection with the incident, the DOJ said in a statement.

OpenAI said the employee had allegedly planted the device several days before it was discovered. The company added that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) moved quickly to make an arrest'. The employee was subsequently terminated. FBI Director Kash Patel said Alfozan allegedly concealed a covert recording device inside his employer’s executive conference room to secretly capture sensitive communications about the company’s super intelligence technology. The discovery raised concerns about the security of confidential discussions at the artificial intelligence company, which develops ChatGPT and other advanced AI systems.

However, OpenAI said there was currently no indication that sensitive technical information or customer records had been compromised. “At this time, we have no indications of this individual inappropriately accessing or exfiltrating model weights, source code, or customer data,” OpenAI said in the post. “We take protecting our technology, data and people seriously, and as a matter of national importance.”

Recording device allegedly hidden in toilet paper

According to the DOJ, Alfozan was not authorised to enter the executive conference room where the recording device was discovered. Investigators reportedly reviewed footage showing him near the conference room on multiple days before the device was found. The recording equipment had been concealed inside toilet paper, and its contents were encrypted, the department said. Security personnel also discovered a bag inside the OpenAI building that belonged to Alfozan. The bag reportedly contained his wallet, identification and another recording device similar to the one found in the executive conference room.

OpenAI faces heightened scrutiny over AI security

The incident comes as OpenAI, rival AI developer Anthropic and other major technology companies face increased scrutiny over their cybersecurity safeguards and the risks associated with increasingly capable AI systems. Recent concerns have included reports of autonomous AI agents escaping controlled testing environments and accessing or attacking external systems.

OpenAI researchers previously raised safety concerns

The arrest also comes amid separate tensions surrounding OpenAI's handling of internal safety concerns. Last week, OpenAI defended its decision to fire three safety researchers, saying it had uncovered a significant breach of trust and alleging that the researchers violated clear policies on handling sensitive information.