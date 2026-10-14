/Pope Leo XIV diagnosed with lung cancer after surgery, Vatican says 'successful surgery and recovering'

Pope Leo XIV is recovering at a hospital in Rome after undergoing surgery to remove part of his right lung, where doctors discovered a cancerous growth, according to a statement from the Vatican. The Vatican announced on Tuesday evening that the operation had concluded according to plan and that the pontiff has returned to his room. “The Holy Father underwent thoracic surgery as scheduled,” said Dr. Luigi Carbone and Professor Stefano Margaritora in a statement. “The lower lobe of the right lung was removed using video-assisted surgery.”

Doctors said further examination of the removed lung tissue revealed evidence of pulmonary adenocarcinoma, a common form of lung cancer. The operation lasted approximately 90 minutes. The procedure took place on Tuesday afternoon at the Agostino Gemelli University Policlinic in northwest Rome. The private hospital has a longstanding association with the Vatican, and the admission marks the first hospital stay of Leo's papacy. The 71-year-old pope had informed worshippers gathered in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday that doctors had discovered a ‘nodule’ in his lung and recommended its removal. Leo said the growth had been detected ‘at a very early stage’ and was ‘well-contained.’

Pope Leo XIV remains under medical care in Rome

The Agostino Gemelli University Policlinic has a dedicated suite of rooms for the pope on its 10th floor. Pope John Paul II famously referred to the hospital as ‘Vatican three’ during his frequent visits, with St. Peter’s Basilica representing Vatican one and the papal residence at Castel Gandolfo designated Vatican two. Pope Francis also spent an extended period at the hospital early last year while receiving treatment for pneumonia.

Following the operation, Leo has cancelled all public engagements until October 20 as he focuses on his recovery. Dr. Matthew Triplette, medical director of the Lung Cancer Screening Program and a specialist in pulmonary and critical care medicine, previously explained that operations to remove lung nodules are often relatively straightforward. “Surgeries to remove a nodule are usually minimally invasive with a low rate of complications,” Triplette said earlier this week. He added that patients generally remain in hospital for several days before continuing their recovery at home. The Vatican has indicated that the pope will need approximately a week to recover following the procedure.

Vatican operations to continue during Pope’s hospital stay

The Catholic Church’s administration will continue operating while Leo remains in hospital. However, official matters requiring the pope’s personal signature will have to be postponed until he is able to address them. The Vatican has no specific rules governing the transfer of leadership should a pope become incapacitated. Even if a pontiff is unconscious or undergoing surgery, he retains full papal authority. The situation therefore does not automatically transfer the pope’s powers to another church official.

Catholic Leaders pray for Pope Leo XIV’s recovery