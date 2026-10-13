/Rahul Gandhi speaks on Anti-CeC protests: Gathering over tea after Supreme Court rally

Published: Oct 13, 2026, 19:06 IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 19:06 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has spoken about the anti-Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) protests following a rally near the Supreme Court. The political developments come amid opposition concerns over electoral processes and demands for accountability from the Election Commission. The gathering over tea following the rally has drawn attention as opposition leaders continue to raise questions about election-related issues and democratic institutions.