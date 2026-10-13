/Man dies at Six Flags Georgia: Past accidents at Six Flags amusement parks across US

A man died after falling from Georgia’s tallest rollercoaster at a Six Flags amusement park on Monday (October 12). Witnesses said they saw the man "fly out" of the ride before hitting a roller coaster car three times and landing on the roof of a haunted house attraction. He was there with his wife, son and daughter on Columbus Day. The man levitated in the air sideways before crashing into the car. What led him to be pushed out of the car remains unknown.

The Goliath rollercoaster is 200 feet tall and reaches a top speed of 112 km per hour. The park describes it as a ride which challenges "even the bravest of the brave." Following the accident, Six Flags has temporarily closed nine roller coasters across six of its parks in the United States.

This is the seventh death at the Six Flags Georgia park since it opened in 1967, according to Doan Law Firm, which keeps count of amusement park accidents and represents victims. The corporation has also been at the centre of a major controversy linked to its X2 roller coaster in California, which it recently shut down permanently.

Accidents at Six Flags parks

The deadliest incident in the history of Six Flags happened in 1984 when a fire broke out in the haunted house attraction at the New Jersey park, Six Flags Great Adventure. According to the Doan Law Firm, eight teenagers died of smoke inhalation after being trapped in the walk-through haunted house.

At the Texas Giant park, a 52-year-old woman fell to her death from the hybrid wooden-steel coaster in 2013. Investigation showed that her restraint was improperly secured over her lap.

In 1978, a 12-year-old boy got stuck between the loading platform and a Riddler Mindbender car. He sustained “sustained maiming and grossly disfiguring injuries" and his father sued the park for $1 million.

In 1990, a woman suffered a broken neck while riding the Georgia Cyclone roller coaster. She heard a cracking in the neck and sat back until the ride was over. The park maintained the ride did not malfunction.

At the Six Flags Kentucky Kingdom in 2007, a cable snapped and wrapped around a 13-year-old girl's legs on a drop tower ride. She was severely injured in the incident, and her feet had to be amputated.

Accidents from entering areas under roller-coasters

Other incidents involved people who entered restricted areas under the coaster to retrieve their fallen items. In 2002, a 58-year-old employee entered the no-access zone under the Batman roller coaster and died after being struck by the legs of a 14-year-old rider, who also suffered leg injuries.