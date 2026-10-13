/One dead, several injured in Goliath roller coaster incident at Six Flags over Georgia

An individual has died, and several others were injured in an incident on a rollercoaster at Six Flags Over Georgia, an amusement park in the US state of Georgia. The incident occurred nearly 15 miles (24km) from Atlanta, and the Cobb County Police Department is investigating the mishap.



Meanwhile, police did not mention the ride's involvement; however, aerial footage from news helicopters showed the Goliath rollercoaster stopping midway, with workers helping riders off. In response to the incident, Six Flags Over Georgia said it was "deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest's family, friends, and loved ones."



Authorities have not yet confirmed how the person died. "The man fell from the rollercoaster onto the roof of a haunted house attraction," a witness told Local 11Alive. A park spokesperson said its team and local officials responded immediately after the incident and began supporting the probe.

The Goliath ride

Mableton Mayor Michael Owens said the city’s public safety director was working alongside local police and park security to respond to the incident. According to the park’s website, the Goliath ride, which debuted in 2006, reaches a height of 200ft (60m), features a 170ft drop and a 540-degree spiral, and hits speeds of up to 70mph (112km/h). Six Flags rates the ride a four out of five on its internal thrill scale.