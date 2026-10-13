/Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Panama days after powerful 7.7 quake

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Panama in the early hours of Tuesday (Pct 13), according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). This earthquake struck Panama days after an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 on Friday night ravaged the country. The NCS said in a post on X that the earthquake measured 6.1 on the Richter scale and occurred at 4:50:37 am Indian Standard Time (IST) on Tuesday, October 13. The epicentre was located at latitude 7.683 degrees north and longitude 81.405 degrees west, in Panama. The earthquake originated at a depth of 10 kilometres below the Earth's surface, making it a relatively shallow earthquake.



The earthquake on Friday was followed by 147 aftershocks, some reaching magnitudes of 6.1 and 6.6, René García, director of the Emergency Operations Centre. The country also declared a state of emergency on Saturday (local time) to coordinate relief efforts and assist communities affected by the earthquake. Panama's Presidency Minister Juan Carlos Orillac, while addressing a press conference at the presidential palace, said the declaration would ensure that government agencies remained on standby and had the resources required to help affected communities. The government has also established donation collection centres, including one at Omar Park in Panama City, while provincial government offices will serve as additional collection points. The US Embassy in Panama had warned of possible aftershocks and potential tsunami threats across nine countries in Central and South America.



On Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed solidarity with the government and people of Panama following an earthquake on October 9, extending prayers to those injured and affected by the disaster. In a post shared on X, Jaishankar said, “India stands with the Government and people of Panama following the earthquake. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with all those injured and affected, especially the families who have suffered loss and hardship.” The Ministry of External Affairs also stated, “India conveys solidarity with the Government and people of Panama, following the earthquake.”

