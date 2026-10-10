/All 22 Indian seafarers safe in attack on Panama-flagged tanker off UAE coast

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said all 22 Indian crew members aboard Panama-flagged tanker MT GEM NO. 2 were safe after a drone attack near Sharjah Anchorage off the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday (October 9). Taking to X Sonowal said that Indian authorities were in contact with the ship management company to ensure the security and well-being of the Indian crew.

“On Oct 9, Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT GEM NO. 2, carrying a crew of 22 Indian nationals, was subjected to a drone attack at Sharjah Anchorage. I am relieved to share that all 22 of our Indian seafarers onboard are reported to be completely safe,” Sonowal said.

“We are continuously monitoring the situation and in contact with the ship management company to ensure security and wellbeing of our seafarers,” he added.

The vessel was hit by an unknown projectile about 13 nautical miles west off the UAE coast, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). The attack led to fire on board, which was extinguished.

The incident comes amid repeated attacks on commercial ships and seafarers in the Gulf region and the Black Sea. India, including many other countries have urged for greater international cooperation to protect maritime trade and crew safety.