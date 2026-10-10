Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Destin, Florida, on Friday (Oct 09) night as a Category 2 storm, bringing dangerous winds, life-threatening storm surge and flash-flood risks to the US Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. The hurricane came ashore at around 8:30 pm local time, with maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour (165 km/h), according to the NHC's landfall update. The storm was moving north at about 19 mph (31 km/h), with hazardous conditions spreading inland.

A NOAA station in Panama City Beach reported a water level of 5.6 feet above mean higher high water, providing an indication of coastal inundation. Another weather station near Santa Rosa Sound recorded a wind gust of 116 mph (187 km/h), the NHC said.

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Evacuations and preparations across Florida, Alabama

The storm had prompted mandatory evacuation orders in several Florida counties, while officials warned that storm surge could push water into normally dry areas along the coast. Earlier forecasts warned of water levels reaching up to nine feet around parts of the Alabama-Florida border, alongside heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

Climate change and unusually late hurricane season

Isaias became the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic season, which began in June. A strong El Niño has contributed to unusually strong wind shear over the Atlantic, conditions that generally inhibit hurricane development.

Scientists have also pointed to exceptionally warm Gulf of Mexico waters as a source of energy for the storm. Climate researchers said warming oceans can help hurricanes intensify and carry more moisture, increasing the risk of heavy rainfall. Rising sea levels can also worsen storm-surge impacts.