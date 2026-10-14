/Marco Rubio to visit India next week, focus on energy cooperation and strategic ties

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit India from October 17 to 22 to strengthen bilateral strategic ties, expand energy cooperation and promote commercial investment, the US Department of State announced on Tuesday. During his visit, Rubio is scheduled to travel to Mumbai and Jamnagar, where he will hold discussions with senior government officials and business leaders. The India leg of his tour follows his visit to Samarkand, Uzbekistan, where he will participate in high-level diplomatic meetings with Central Asian nations.

“He will meet with senior government officials to strengthen the US-India strategic partnership, exchange views on regional and global dynamics, and discuss prospects for enhanced energy cooperation,” the State Department said. Rubio will also engage with business leaders to explore opportunities for increased investment, trade and economic collaboration between the two countries, the department added.

Marco Rubio’s second India visit since May

The upcoming trip will mark Rubio’s second visit to India since May, when he attended the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi hosted by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The visit comes amid continued efforts by Washington and New Delhi to deepen their strategic partnership, expand economic engagement and strengthen cooperation on energy and regional security. Discussions are expected to cover bilateral relations, international developments and opportunities to boost commercial ties, with energy cooperation emerging as a key area of interest.

Why is Marco Rubio visiting Jamnagar?

Rubio’s planned visit to Jamnagar is drawing attention because the Gujarat city is home to Reliance Industries’ refinery complex, the world’s largest single-site refining facility. The complex has the capacity to process approximately 1.4 million barrels of crude oil per day, making it a major centre of India’s energy and refining industry. Energy ties between India and the United States have gained prominence amid discussions about investment, trade and expanding cooperation in the global energy sector.

In March, US President Donald Trump announced plans for the construction of a new refinery in Brownsville, Texas, describing it as the first US refinery project in 50 years. Trump said the project would involve an investment of USD 300 billion from Reliance Industries. Rubio’s visit to Jamnagar could provide an opportunity for discussions on energy-related investment and broader commercial cooperation between the two countries.

Rubio to hold high-level talks in Uzbekistan before India visit

Before travelling to India, Rubio will attend the C5+1 Ministerial meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The diplomatic platform brings together the United States and five Central Asian countries to advance regional cooperation. According to the State Department, the meeting will focus on how strategic engagement can support a more peaceful and prosperous future for the United States and Central Asia. Rubio is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with senior officials from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

US business delegation to promote trade and investment