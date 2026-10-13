/Mundhe: Fight against unsafe food goes on

Published: Oct 13, 2026, 18:51 IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 18:51 IST
The fight against unsafe food continues as authorities and food safety officials step up efforts to ensure food quality and protect public health. The focus remains on identifying adulterated products, strengthening inspections and holding violators accountable. The ongoing campaign highlights the importance of food safety standards, consumer awareness and stricter enforcement to ensure that people have access to safe and hygienic food.