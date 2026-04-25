/Somaliland celebrates after Trump calls it 'a totally different country', raise hopes of US recognition

Hundreds of people gathered in Somaliland’s capital, Hargeisa, on Wednesday, waving US and Somaliland flags to celebrate US President Donald Trump’s description of the breakaway region as ‘a totally different country’. Somaliland operates independently of Somalia and is widely regarded as more stable and democratic than the rest of the country. However, its international recognition remains limited, with Israel being the only country to have formally recognised it.

Trump made the remarks during a rally in Ohio on Monday, describing Somaliland as ‘a totally different country’ from Somalia. The comments were welcomed by officials in Hargeisa. In a post on X on Tuesday, Somaliland said the president’s remarks underscore Somaliland's distinct identity and its separate political reality. The statement also said the region remained steadfast in its pursuit of international recognition.

"Donald Trump's statement marks the beginning of US recognition for Somaliland," said Ali Hashi, one of the people celebrating in Hargeisa's Kheyriyadda Square. Videos and photographs circulating on social media showed hundreds of people attending the gathering, although AFP said it could not independently verify the material. Demonstrators waved US and Somaliland flags, some featuring Trump’s face, while chanting slogans including ‘Victory to Somaliland’ and ‘Long live America’. Another participant, Ilhaan Abdirahman, described the president’s remarks as a ‘major development’, expressing hope that they could mean the US will formally recognise Somaliland.

"We deserve recognition because we are distinct from Somalia in every respect," she said. University student Mohamed Yasin also welcomed Trump’s comments, despite disagreeing with some aspects of his speech. During his remarks, the US president had suggested changing the name Somaliland. "It feels as though Somaliland has already been recognised. It is a cause for celebration and a major victory for us," he said.

Somaliland occupies a strategically important position along the Gulf of Aden and maintains its own currency, passport and military. Despite operating separately from Somalia for decades, it has struggled to secure broad international recognition. Hopes that other countries might follow Israel’s lead, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia, have so far not resulted in formal recognition by those countries.