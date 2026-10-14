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Global energy crisis hits Indian economy

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 21:36 IST | Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 21:36 IST
Global energy crisis hits Indian economy
The global energy crisis is putting pressure on the Indian economy as rising energy costs threaten to increase inflation, raise transportation expenses and impact businesses and households. With India relying heavily on imported crude oil, fluctuations in international energy prices could affect the rupee, trade balance and overall economic growth. The situation highlights the challenges facing India as it navigates global market uncertainty and seeks to strengthen its energy security.

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