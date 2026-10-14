/Three Indians killed in suspected arson attack in Germany, Romanian resident arrested

Three Indian nationals were found dead after a fire tore through a residential building in Bochum, Germany, early Tuesday (October 13). Five other people were injured in the blaze; however, their nationalities are not known. Investigators suspect that the fire may have been caused by arson. According to reports, German police have arrested a 41-year-old Romanian man who lived in the same building on suspicion of murder. Authorities have ruled out a technical fault as the cause of the fire, but have yet to establish whether it was deliberately set or started accidentally.

What we know about fire incident

The victims were two women, aged 25 and 27, and a 26-year-old man. Their identities and home states have not been disclosed yet. Firefighters found their bodies inside a second-floor apartment as emergency crews worked to bring the situation under control. The five injured in the incident suffered from smoke inhalation and were taken to hospitals in Bochum.

German public broadcaster WDR said police had initial grounds to suspect the arrested resident of murder. He was questioned by officers from the homicide squad before police and prosecutors.

Fire hampered rescue operations

The incident happened at a multi-family residential building in Bochum’s Hofstede district. Emergency services were alerted around 4:15 am local time on Tuesday.

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The fire spread upwards through the building's stairwell, making it difficult for firefighters to reach residents on the upper floors. The smoke and flames blocked access through the staircase, forcing rescue teams to use alternative methods to evacuate people. According to reports, firefighters rescued two people using a turntable ladder, two others with portable ladders and another person with a safety cushion.