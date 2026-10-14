/China's counter-surveillance industry booms amid heightened espionage fears | Gravitas

Can someone beam an invisible laser into a room from many kilometres away and snoop on conversations taking place inside? As dramatic as it may sound, China has warned government departments and other entities about this new form of laser-based eavesdropping allegedly conducted by foreign spies.

According to China's Ministry of State Security, the technology relies on detecting vibrations in glass windows caused by sound waves inside a room. It claimed that a spy could potentially reconstruct speech from inside a room by directing an invisible laser beam at a window.

Amid heightened fears of foreign espionage and data leaks, the market for counter-surveillance equipment in China is growing.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), one of the key devices in demand is a monitoring system capable of detecting and issuing alerts about incoming laser beams, as well as identifying the direction from which the laser originated.

Other products include specialised curtains made from electromagnetic-shielding fabric that can block electronic signals, along with devices that can block unidentified Bluetooth and Wi-Fi signals.

There is also particular demand for equipment that searches for signals emitted by foreign-made devices.

This assumes significance as some Chinese ministries and agencies have banned the use of iPhones at workplaces since 2023 on national security grounds.

Since August that year, China has repeatedly warned officials, students and tourists against foreign intelligence operatives.

In April 2023, China also amended its counter-espionage law, banning the transfer of documents, data and items related to national security and interests.

The sweeping nature of the law is evident from the fact that it does not define what constitutes China's “national security and interests”. It also expanded the definition of espionage to include cyberattacks targeting state organs or critical infrastructure.

The law also enabled investigators probing such cases to prevent suspects from leaving the country.

Reports suggest that around 10 sizeable companies in China specialise in secrecy-protection equipment. Many of them have links to the defence industry.

Domestically, military units and government departments are among their main clients. However, these companies are increasingly expanding their businesses overseas.

Some countries participating in China's Belt and Road Initiative, including Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, are reportedly buying such equipment.

With a complete system generally priced at up to $30,000, the equipment is considered cost-effective for developing countries. These systems also offer support for local languages.

China's emphasis on counter-surveillance comes amid growing scrutiny of its alleged espionage activities abroad.

Earlier this month, the United States arrested a 34-year-old California-based woman for allegedly conducting surveillance on the son of Taiwan's president at the behest of the Chinese government.