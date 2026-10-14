/Inside Aneet Padda's 24th birthday bash with rumoured boyfriend Ahaan Panday and Alia Bhatt

Aneet Padda, who rose to fame with Saiyaara, celebrated her 24th birthday on Tuesday in Mumbai with her near and dear ones, including her rumoured boyfriend and co-star Ahaan Panday. Photos from the intimate celebration made it to social media, which went viral in no time. Aneet’s birthday bash also had Ahaan’s mother Deanne and actress Alia Bhatt in attendance.

Earlier in the day, Ahaan Panday shared a sweet social media post wishing Aneet.

“you’re a gift to the cosmos, Aneet, and everything you touch turns to stardust. i hope the universe is always as gentle with you as you are with it, and don’t you ever forget how much light you leave behind; happy happy happy birthday (sic)” wrote Ahaan in the birthday post.

Aneet responded with “you’re the best man in the whole wide world, thank you my Ahaana”

Inside Aneet Padda's birthday bash



On Tuesday, Aneet’s Saiyaara co-star Alam Khan shared pictures from the birthday party on social media but later deleted them. However, fans were quick to save and circulate the pictures online. The celebration featured a pink-themed fairytale setting, with Ahaan attending the bash with his mother, Deanne Panday. Alam also shared a photo with Alia Bhatt, who was in attendance.

One of the pictures showed Aneet and Deanne posing for a selfie while making funny faces. The decor of the party comprised of balloons in shades of pink and green, while two elaborate fairytale-themed cakes added to the celebrations.

One cake was designed like a castle, while the other was a pink, two-tier creation. Aneet looked stunning in a short yellow bodycon dress, while Ahaan opted for a shimmery black shirt paired with black jeans.

Internet reacts

Needless to say, Ahaan’s post and then later his presence at Aneet’s birthday bash, got fans excited as the two have been linked ever since their film Saiyaara hit the big screens.

One fan wrote, "Idk what's there between Ahaan and Aneet, but the way Deanne supports Aneet is so sweet and amazing. She always comments on Aneet's pictures and is so supportive of her."

Another commented, "Aww, hope Alia and Aneet work together in a movie." A third fan wrote, "Aneet is Alia’s biggest fangirl. Her presence definitely made this her favourite birthday ever." Another commented, "Again… CUTE. I hope they’re endgame."

Fans were also delighted to see Alia at Aneet’s birthday bash, as Aneet has often expressed her admiration for the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress.



About Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday



Ahaan made his Bollywood debut with Saiyaara, while Aneet gained widespread recognition through the same film. Their on-screen chemistry impressed audiences and turned them into overnight sensations. Since the film’s release, the two have been spotted spending time together on several occasions, fuelling speculation about their relationship. However, both Aneet and Ahaan have maintained that they are best friends.

Ahaan and Aneet have remained close since the release of Saiyaara. Recently, Aneet was seen attending the baby shower of Ahaan’s sister, Alanna Panday, in Mumbai, where she took part in a fun game with his cousin, Ananya Panday.

Ahaan and Aneet to reunite on screen