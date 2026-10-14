/CJP slams 'Coward Sarkar' as Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka sent to 5 days' judicial custody over Jantar Mantar protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das and spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka were sentenced to five days' judicial custody on Wednesday (Oct 14) over an alleged trespassing incident at Jantar Mantar. Announcing the sentencing on X, CJP member Ratna Singh revealed that Ajinkya Shinde, who was arrested alongside Das and Ranka, has been released on personal bond.
"Same grounds of arrest. Got to know that SEM has track record of punishing protesters," said Singh, adding "Coward Sarkar".
Also read | Delhi Police arrest Cockroach Janta Party's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde in Jantar Mantar case, to be produced before court
Ashutosh Ranka birthday today
According to CJP, the two activists have been sent to Tihar Jail. It also said that today was Ranka's birthday.
The latest arrests come amid continuing protests by CJP and opposition groups over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and demands concerning Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Also read | Near the seat of power, far from free protest? Jantar Mantar to Tiananmen: 5 iconic protest sites where protests are no longer allowed
Dipke slams Modi government's 'unofficial emergency'
Slamming the action against CJP activists, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke accused the government of imposing an "unofficial Emergency" and questioned why the activists had been sent to judicial custody for waving the national flag.
"I just want to tell Narendra Modi If you are determined to impose an Emergency in the country—if you want to enforce one—then do it officially. Why are you acting like cowards by imposing an unofficial Emergency, where you detain people for five days simply for hoisting the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar? Even during the actual Emergency, things didn't go this far. Since when has hoisting the Tricolour become such a grave sin in this country that you send people to judicial custody for five days for doing so? So, I want to tell Narendra Modi: stop being such a coward; show some courage. If you want to impose an Emergency, do it officially—if you have the guts," Dipke said.