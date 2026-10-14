/CJP slams 'Coward Sarkar' as Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka sent to 5 days' judicial custody over Jantar Mantar protest

Ashutosh Ranka birthday today

Dipke slams Modi government's 'unofficial emergency'

"I just want to tell Narendra Modi If you are determined to impose an Emergency in the country—if you want to enforce one—then do it officially. Why are you acting like cowards by imposing an unofficial Emergency, where you detain people for five days simply for hoisting the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar? Even during the actual Emergency, things didn't go this far. Since when has hoisting the Tricolour become such a grave sin in this country that you send people to judicial custody for five days for doing so? So, I want to tell Narendra Modi: stop being such a coward; show some courage. If you want to impose an Emergency, do it officially—if you have the guts," Dipke said.