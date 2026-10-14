/‘How many people did she illegally bring from Somalia?’ Trump targets Ilhan Omar, questions her net worth

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) questioned Congresswoman Ilhan Omar over a reported revision in her declared net worth, alleging possible financial irregularities. In a post on Truth Social, Trump questioned why the Democrat had reportedly declared a net worth of up to USD 30 million before subsequently saying that the figure was an accounting error and that it was actually USD 100,000. He also questioned whether the original figure had been accurate before being withdrawn, while alleging that Omar may have been unable to explain the source of such wealth.



"Why did Ilhan Omar report a Net Worth of up to 30 Million Dollars just a short time ago, and then immediately say, 'Oh, I made a mistake! It’s really $100,000.' Could it be that her highly paid accountant actually reported the money that was stolen from her fraudulent activities in Minnesota?" Trump said. "Would something like that be possible? Do you think the accountant actually gave the right number the first time, 30 Million Dollars, and then she was forced to disavow because she never would have been able to report where that much money came from? She must have freaked out when she saw that money!" he added. Trump also questioned the couple's property and assets, writing, “Where did her house come from, where did her cars come from, and what about her lovely place in Washington, D.C.?” "I didn’t know that Congressmen and women made that kind of money, but I do know her husband, according to information and belief, makes almost nothing, so it couldn’t have come from him," he said. He also asked, "How many people did she illegally bring into our Country from Somalia?" before concluding, "America wants answers, and we want them, NOW!"



What was Trump referring to?

According to a report by the New York Post, Omar's husband, Tim Mynett, initially valued his venture capital firm, Rose Lake Capital, and his now-defunct California-based wine business, eStCru, at up to USD 30 million in the congresswoman's 2024 financial disclosure. However, the report said that in Omar's 2025 financial disclosure, Mynett reported no income from his venture capital firm and between USD 200 and USD 1,000 in income from the wine business, which shut down in April.

Search at Ilhan Omar's house

On Oct 12, the Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed that the search was conducted on Ilhan Omar's house as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation. A Justice Department spokesperson said that Homeland Security Investigations “executed a judicially authorized search warrant” as “part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation.” The statement did not specify that the investigation was related to Omar, nor did it provide more information about the search.