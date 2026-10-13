/‘She’s a disaster’: Trump attacks Ilhan Omar at Ohio rally, calls Abdul El-Sayed a ‘jihadist’

United States President Donald Trump began his campiagn week of red-state with first rally in Ohio, where Republicans are fighting to hold onto a Senate seat that could be key to the majority. Trump criticized Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic Senate nominee in Michigan, at a rally for Republican candidates in Youngstown, Ohio. As Trump took the stage and targeted the Democratic leaders, chants of “deport” echoed at the venue. The 2026 United States midterm elections are scheduled to take place on Tuesday (Nov 3).

On calls to deport Ilhan Omar, Trump said: “I don’t know what they’re doing with it, but I can tell you this: She’s a disaster.” He went on to target immigrants from Somalia and Haiti. “She comes in from a country without laws, without police, without military, where all they do is shoot each other, and she comes into our country and she says, ‘I have a constitutional right,’” Trump said. “She’s telling us about the Constitution, and she comes from one of the worst countries anywhere on the planet," Trump added. The president then spoke of Somali gang activity in Minnesota and mentioned a thwarted shooting at the state’s Mall of America, alleging that it was plotted by an American-born US citizen of Somali descent.

Trump targets El-Sayed

Trump also targeted El-Sayed in the same speech. He called him “crazy.” “You look at the guy running in Michigan. He’s a jihadist.” Trump went on to praise El-Sayed’s Republican opponent, former Rep. Mike Rogers, before he again referred to El-Sayed as a “jihadist” and proclaimed that “Somalia bandits, Third World gangsters, jihadist sympathizers do not belong in Ohio." He added: “They don’t belong in America. Better get them the hell out of here.”

Search at Ilhan Omar's house