Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /US federal agents raid Dem Rep Ilhan Omar’s home ahead of midterms

US federal agents raid Dem Rep Ilhan Omar’s home ahead of midterms

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 21:55 IST | Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 21:55 IST
US federal agents raid Dem Rep Ilhan Omar’s home ahead of midterms

Homeland Security Investigations police search the home of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on October 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. According to reports, the search is part of an ongoing criminal investigation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Federal agents raided Ilhan Omar’s home as part of an investigation into alleged immigration paperwork fraud, weeks before the US midterm elections.

Federal agents on Monday raided the home of Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar as part of the ongoing criminal fraud investigation of the Somali-born lawmaker's immigration paperwork.

“Today in the Washington, DC area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorised search warrant secured by the Department of Justice,” the Department of Justice said in a statement.

“This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation,” the statement concluded.

Homeland Security Investigations is part of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ⁠ICE. Tom Homan, the Trump administration's border czar, told Fox Business Network that the Justice Department is leading ​the investigation with the Department of Homeland Security.

Sources close to the matter indicate the probe centres on alleged criminal fraud involving Omar's childhood immigration paperwork, which was filled out by her late father when she arrived in the US from Somalia. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is on the ballot in the upcoming midterm election in November. She is running for reelection in a safe Democratic district. She won reelection in 2024 by a margin of 50 percentage points.

Trending Stories

"Americans see this for what it is," Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a Democrat, wrote on social media. "President ​Trump is abusing his power to go after political opponents weeks before an election." Spokesperson for Omar did not comment on the raid.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly targeted Ilhan Omar on her US citizenship status, and her progressive viewsand percieves the Somali American community as a threat to Minnesota. He claimed that Somali refugees "have done to Minnesota should never be allowed". Omar has previously denied all allegations of immigration and marriage fraud, dismissing them as “complete shams” and called out Trump's obsession with her as “unhealthy and creepy.”

About the Author

Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb

Share on twitter

Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb is a mid-career journalist with seven years of experience and a strong academic background. Passionate about research, storytelling, writes about economics, policy, cult...Read More

Trending Topics