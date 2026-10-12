/US federal agents raid Dem Rep Ilhan Omar’s home ahead of midterms

Federal agents on Monday raided the home of Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar as part of the ongoing criminal fraud investigation of the Somali-born lawmaker's immigration paperwork.

“Today in the Washington, DC area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorised search warrant secured by the Department of Justice,” the Department of Justice said in a statement.

“This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation,” the statement concluded.

Homeland Security Investigations is part of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ⁠ICE. Tom Homan, the Trump administration's border czar, told Fox Business Network that the Justice Department is leading ​the investigation with the Department of Homeland Security.

Sources close to the matter indicate the probe centres on alleged criminal fraud involving Omar's childhood immigration paperwork, which was filled out by her late father when she arrived in the US from Somalia. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is on the ballot in the upcoming midterm election in November. She is running for reelection in a safe Democratic district. She won reelection in 2024 by a margin of 50 percentage points.

"Americans see this for what it is," Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a Democrat, wrote on social media. "President ​Trump is abusing his power to go after political opponents weeks before an election." Spokesperson for Omar did not comment on the raid.