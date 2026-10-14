/Air India Flight from Frankfurt diverted to Jaipur after hijack alert, probe on

An Air India flight en route to Delhi from Frankfurt was diverted to Jaipur on Wednesday (October 13) after a security alert was issued. The flight landed safely at Jaipur International Airport. While preliminary reports indicated a bomb threat, an airport source revealed that the alert was in connection with a hijacking rumour.



After landing, flight AI 2030 was directed to an isolation bay, where CISF personnel, local police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) began inspecting the aircraft and screening passengers’ luggage. “It was a hijacking rumour, not a bomb threat. It’s too early to comment officially on the matter. An investigation is underway,” an airport official said.

Alert issued as the plane neared Indian airspace

Preliminary reports indicate that the alert was raised as the plane neared Indian airspace, prompting Air Traffic Control and security agencies to be notified and the flight to be diverted to Jaipur. All passengers and crew were safely brought off the aircraft and moved to a designated holding area within the airport terminal, preliminary information suggests.

According to a preliminary report, the pilot launched Squawk Code 7500, the internationally recognised transponder code highlighting hijacking or unlawful interference, while the plane was in the Mumbai Flight Information Region (FIR). The sources indicated that the aircraft was subsequently diverted to Jaipur.