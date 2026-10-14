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Durga Puja 2026: Kolkata roads get a splash of colours

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 10:36 IST | Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 10:36 IST
Durga Puja 2026: Kolkata roads get a splash of colours
Kolkata has officially turned into a festive spectacle ahead of durga puja. From freshly painted flyovers wrapped in thousands of fairy lights to grand pandal inaugurations across the city, the festive fever is unmissable. In a historic first, iconic park street is hosting durga puja celebrations at Allen park after more than two centuries, drawing massive crowds. Watch our special ground report capturing the dazzling lights, public reactions and the grand makeover transforming the city of joy.

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