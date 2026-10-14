/Netanyahu wants to join Saudi's war on Houthis, but Crown Prince denies: Report

Amid rising Saudi-Houthi conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly sought Saudi Arabia's approval, through US mediation, for Israel to join the campaign against Houthis. A report in Haaretz quoted a diplomatic source adding that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman opposed Israeli military involvement because of the likely backlash among the kingdom's public. Israel wants to become the part of the fight as Houthis are linked with Iran's Axis of Resistance.
US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had long pushed for Saudi Arabia to normalise ties with Israel, following the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco's moves to establish relations with Tel Aviv in 2020 under the Abraham Accords. However, efforts to bring Riyadh on board have faced significant hurdles, particularly since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023. Saudi Arabia has maintained that it will not establish diplomatic ties with Israel without substantial progress towards the creation of an independent Palestinian state, a position that remains at odds with Netanyahu's opposition to Palestinian statehood.
Saudi-Houthi conflict
The tensions between Saudi and Houthis rose mid July this year when Saudi-backed Yemeni forces bombed the runway at Sanaa International Airport to block an Iranian civilian flight carrying Houthi delegates returning from Tehran. Riyadh claimed the flight also covertly carried Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) military personnel and equipment intended to help the Houthis enforce a chokehold on the Red Sea. After months of a war of words, the Houthis have launched coordinated, multi-wave aerial attacks on Saudi. Recent attacks have directly struck Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport and Saudi Aramco in Dhahran and Ras Tanura. The Saudi-led coalition has responded with intensive air campaigns targeting Houthi military sites, fuel depots, and positions around Sanaa and Hodeidah. Earlier in the week, deadly Houthi strikes hit King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, killed at least 13 people. Flights remain suspended and countries like the US, India and UK issue travel warnings for Saudi airports.