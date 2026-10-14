Prominent African-American singer and media personality Mary Millben is back in the news. The singer has recently alleged that political activists and groups like the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) are receiving foreign funding from US-based donors, who are seeking to influence Indian politics and disrupt governance in the country.

Millben is known for her regular commentary on Indian politics. She often uses social media platforms to praise Prime Minister Modi has his global leadership and is often critical of opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi.

Who is Mary Millben?

Raised in Oklahoma City, Millben began her career in Washington, DC, working as a White House intern and later as a Presidential Appointee under George W Bush.

She has performed the US National Anthem and patriotic music for four consecutive US administrations, including George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden.

Mary Millben's popularity in India

Millben gained massive popularity within India and the Indian diaspora through her soulful renditions of the Indian National Anthem and the devotional hymn Om Jai Jagdish Hare.

She first captured international attention in India after releasing a virtual performance of Jana Gana Mana to celebrate India’s 74th Independence Day during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, she also released a virtual performance of the Hindu aarti as a Diwali gift to her Indian audience worldwide.

A year later, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) officially invited her to India as a cultural ambassador for the country’s 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Then during PM Modi's US visit in 2023, she performed Jana Gana Mana at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C., during the diaspora event concluding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US State Visit.

Allegations regarding CJP and US funding

Mary Millben has recently publicly alleged that political activists and groups operating in India—specifically targeting organisations like the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)—are receiving foreign funding from US-based donors seeking to influence Indian politics and disrupt governance.

Millben stated that US-based donors and special interest groups opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi are funding political groups and protest movements in India to destabilise the country's development.

In a post on X, Millben appealed to young Indians to speak out, saying, “This is not the time to be silent.”

She urged young Indians to recognise these foreign influence efforts and peacefully resist disruptive political movements, expressing strong support for Prime Minister Modi and stating that India’s leadership will not bow to external disruptive forces.

Millben urged young Indians to peacefully protest against what she described as the “disruptive spirit of the Cockroach Party”.