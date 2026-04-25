/Iranian woman, 23, handed death sentence for ‘blasphemy’ in social media post; appeals for help

A 23-year-old woman in Iran has been sentenced to death for blasphemy over a social media post. Najmeh Amini, an accounting student being held in Vakilabad prison in the northeast city of Mashhad, has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison and death in separate cases heard by a revolutionary and a criminal court.

A source close to her family told the US-based Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRAI) that Amini was sentenced to death on charges of “sabol-nabi” (insulting the prophet).

She was first arrested by security forces during the anti-government protests in January, which left thousands dead, and was among the 50,000 people nabbed in the crackdown by the Iranian regime. She was arrested again in February by Iran’s Cyber Police (Fata) following online monitoring, but the exact content of her posts has not been publicly disclosed.

In the second case, Amini was sentenced to 12 years, six months and one day on charges of acting against national security and spreading propaganda against the regime.

Appeals UN, lawyers and rights groups for help

In an audio recording released last month and attributed to Amini, she appealed for international intervention, calling on the UN, lawyers and rights groups to investigate her case.

“I do not want to make a hero out of myself today. I only want one thing: be my voice,” she said.

“I am an innocent young girl with so many hopes and dreams,” Amini said. “I have parents who are waiting for me. A family that every night, with the fear of losing me, turns their night into morning.”

During court proceedings, Amini said she posted the remarks while hallucinating after taking psychedelic mushrooms with her friends and said that it was a “slip of the tongue”, reported Iranian outlet Khorasan.

The presiding judge rejected her defence, saying, “Why, in that same hallucinatory state, did you not insult other individuals or opponents of the regime, such as America and Israel?”

‘Iran using capital punishment to instil fear, suppress dissent’

Reacting to Amini’s sentence, human rights groups have raised alarm over the growing number of death sentences and executions in Iran, and warn that the Iranian authorities are increasingly using capital punishment to instil fear and suppress dissent.

Oslo-based Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO) says that more than 600 executions have already been carried out in Iran this year.

IHRNGO director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said, “Sentencing a young woman to death for what she posted on social media risks normalising the use of the death penalty against peaceful expression and pushing the boundaries of the death penalty even further.”

“If the international community does not respond firmly now, cases like this could become far more common,” he said.

Under Article 262 of Iran’s Islamic penal code, insulting the prophet Muhammad or revered Shia figures is punishable by death. However, article 263 provides exemptions for statements made while intoxicated or without deliberate intent, although offenders may still face up to 74 lashes in certain circumstances.