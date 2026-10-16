/US ends automatic work permit extensions; Indian workers lose 540-day safety net: What it means

The United States on Wednesday (Oct 14) finalised and codified a rule ending automatic extensions of employment authorisation documents (EADs) for eligible foreign nationals awaiting renewal of their work permits. The move particularly matters for the tens of thousands of Indians working in the US and their spouses. Here's all you need to know.

Why it matters for Indians in America

The biggest concern for Indian families is that eligible H-4 spouses of H-1B visa holders could lose the ability to work while waiting for their employment authorisation renewals. Under the finalised US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) rule, filing a renewal application on time will no longer automatically extend work authorisation for the categories covered by the change.

For Indian families already navigating lengthy employment-based green card backlogs, the consequences could be significant. Many H-4 spouses, largely women, have built careers in the US while their partners pursue permanent residency. If an existing Employment Authorisation Document (EAD) expires before a renewal is approved, those covered by the rule may have to stop working, potentially disrupting household income, career progression and financial planning.

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Why the change matters

The automatic extension policy was originally designed to prevent immigrants from losing their jobs because of delays at US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Eligible applicants could previously continue working for up to 540 days after their permits expired while renewals were pending.

The revised rule, which takes effect on October 14, removes that protection for covered renewal applications. Applicants generally can file for renewal only within 180 days of their EAD's expiry, leaving limited room to absorb lengthy processing delays.

The scale of the backlog adds to the concern. As of June 30, 2026, more than 432,000 EAD renewal applications had been pending for at least six months, including over 91,000 that had been awaiting decisions for more than 18 months, according to figures cited in the supplied reports.

Who is affected, and who is exempt?

The change affects certain categories of foreign nationals who rely on EADs, including eligible H-4 spouses of H-1B workers and some asylum seekers. DHS says ending automatic extensions will allow authorities to conduct more frequent eligibility and security checks.

However, the change does not apply uniformly to all foreign workers. Eligible spouses of L-1 visa holders can work without an EAD, while F-1 students who timely apply for STEM Optional Practical Training extensions retain a separate 180-day automatic extension under a different provision.

Legal challenge offers limited relief

The policy has also faced a legal challenge. A US district court in California issued a preliminary injunction on September 10, 2026, in favour of seven plaintiffs who challenged the interim rule, finding that DHS had not adequately followed the procedures required under the Administrative Procedure Act. However, the relief was limited to those plaintiffs and did not apply nationwide.