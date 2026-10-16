/Visa applications made easier for Northeast India as Guwahati opens new centre

Residents of Northeast India seeking to travel abroad for education, work, business, or tourism will now have access to a new visa application centre in Guwahati, Assam. The newly opened facility, located at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Khanapara, will accept visa applications for 14 countries. A first-of-its-kind centre in Assam, it will serve applicants from all eight Northeastern states: Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim.

A more connected, accessible, and opportunity-driven Northeast

The facility was inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tourism Minister Ajanta Neog, Transport Minister Charan Boro and Yummi Talwar, VFS Global's chief operating officer for South Asia. Representatives from the diplomatic missions of Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Italy and France attended the event.

"As we move forward, our focus must remain on building stronger connections, creating opportunities for our young people, supporting businesses, and welcoming visitors from across the world. The inauguration of this visa application centre is an important step in that direction. It represents more than a new facility; it represents progress towards a more connected, accessible, and opportunity-driven Northeast. I congratulate VFS Global and everyone associated with this initiative. I am confident that this centre will make a meaningful contribution to the people of Assam and the wider Northeastern region," said Sarma.

Spread across approximately 3,200 square feet, the facility is located in Guwahati, a key commercial hub for the region, making it easier for applicants to access visa application services without having to travel outside the Northeast.

Which countries can you apply to?

The centre will process applications for Austria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Malta (D-Visa applications), Morocco, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

The centre is intended to improve access to visa application services for people across the Northeast, particularly those who previously faced additional travel to reach a service location. The facility said the move reflects growing demand for international travel from the region.