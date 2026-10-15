Indian-origin US Representative Pramila Jayapal on Wednesday (Oct 14) criticised the Indian government's electoral list revision, aka the SIR exercise, alleging that it could "purge 130 million people from the voting rolls". She also expressed support for non-violent protests against what she described as "anti-democratic efforts".

"I am deeply concerned about the actions of the Indian government to purge 130 million people from the voting rolls," Jayapal said in a statement on X. She compared the situation with what she described as efforts by the Trump administration to undermine voting rights in the United States.

"Protecting democracies everywhere is essential work, and the Indian people, like the American people, deserve free and fair elections," said the Washington representative, adding that she stood with Indians participating in non-violent protests.

Her remarks come amid demonstrations against the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Rahul Gandhi alleges police assault on student protesters

In Delhi, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused police of assaulting student protesters detained during demonstrations against the electoral roll revision exercise. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah not to suppress the demonstrators' voices.

Addressing protesters, Gandhi described the gathering as a collective expression that cut across religion, caste and gender. "As I said in my press conference, this is India. Amit Shah ji, take a good look at this. There is no Hindu here, no Muslim, no one of any specific caste; there is no woman, no man. There is one voice, one protest. It is the voice of India, and you are standing against this voice—the Prime Minister is standing against this voice. I suggest to you: do not stand against this voice. No one can stand against this voice," Gandhi said.

He also urged students to record any alleged police misconduct and share the evidence with the Congress. Gandhi said the party would use the material to seek accountability from those found responsible. His remarks followed allegations from student activists that they had been assaulted in police vehicles and at police stations.

"To the police personnel, I have told all the students to keep a video record and send that evidence to us. When this entire matter concludes, we will utilise all that evidence and ensure that everyone who needs to be punished is punished, from PM Narendra Modi, Gyanesh Kumar, Amit Shah, and even the constable who is raising a hand against our children," he said.

During a press conference, Gandhi also highlighted the case of Athira, a Delhi University student from Kerala, alleging that she had lost hearing in one ear after being struck during detention. The allegations have not been independently established in the material provided.

Actor Imran Khan issued notice to leave India by October 28 after Mumbai protest

Actor Imran Khan, nephew of Bollywood star Aamir Khan, has reportedly been issued a notice by Mumbai Police directing him to leave India by October 28, following his participation in a protest in Mumbai over the Election Commission of India's electoral roll revision exercise.