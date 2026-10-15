Switzerland tops the Global Innovation Index 2026, followed by Sweden and the United States. China ranks 10th, Japan 12th and India 38th. Explore the world’s seven most innovative economies and see how India compares with its Asian rivals.
Innovation is often seen as a measure of a country’s ability to turn ideas and research into real-world breakthroughs. But which economies are leading the race in 2026, and where does India stand? The World Intellectual Property Organization’s Global Innovation Index ranks 139 economies on their innovation performance, with Switzerland, Sweden and the United States taking the top three spots.
Here's a closer look at the seven highest-ranked countries, where India stands, and more.
Switzerland has retained the top spot in WIPO’s Global Innovation Index 2026, scoring 66.7 points. The country has held the number one position for 16 consecutive years, underlining the strength of its innovation ecosystem.
Its performance reflects a combination of research capabilities, business sophistication, strong institutions and the ability to turn ideas into commercially valuable products and services.
Sweden ranks second globally, with a score of 63.2. Its position highlights the continuing strength of European economies in research, technology and business innovation.
Sweden’s performance also contributes to Europe’s strong showing in the index. The region accounts for 14 of the top 25 economies, with six appearing in the top 10.
The United States ranks third with 62.3 points. It remains one of the world’s leading innovation economies, supported by its research ecosystem, technology businesses and investment in emerging industries.
The country also dominates global AI-related venture capital investment. According to WIPO, North America accounted for 86 per cent of the global value of AI-related venture capital in the first half of 2026, highlighting the region’s role in financing the next generation of technology companies.
South Korea ranks fourth, scoring 61.4 points. Its position places it ahead of Singapore, China and Japan, making it the highest-ranked Asian economy in the top seven.
Singapore takes fifth place with a score of 61.0. Its ranking reinforces its position as one of Asia’s most prominent innovation centres.
The city-state’s strong performance puts it ahead of China and Japan in the 2026 index.
The United Kingdom ranks sixth, with 59.6 points. Its position adds to Europe’s dominance of the upper tier of the index.
The ranking places the UK ahead of the Netherlands, Finland and Denmark, all of which also feature among the world’s 10 most innovative economies.
The Netherlands ranks seventh, scoring 58.4 points. Its position completes a top seven dominated by high-income economies across Europe, North America and Asia.
The country’s ranking places it ahead of Finland and Denmark, which stand eighth and ninth, respectively. China is the only upper-middle-income economy in the top 10, making its performance a notable exception to the broader pattern of high-income economies dominating the highest positions.
India ranks 38th in the Global Innovation Index 2026, with a score of 40.1. Although it does not feature among the top seven, WIPO identifies India as one of the middle-income economies that have made significant gains in the rankings since 2013.
India also performs better in innovation outputs than in inputs. It ranks 49th for inputs and 25th for outputs, suggesting that its results exceed what its input ranking alone would indicate. WIPO identifies digital services and venture capital as important elements of India’s innovation trajectory and notes that the country leads the world in ICT services exports.
India is also among the economies that have consistently performed above expectations for their level of development. WIPO says India has remained an innovation overperformer for 16 consecutive years, alongside Vietnam.