/'Ukraine must get all it needs to protect civilians and infrastructure': Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed France’s commitment to supporting Ukraine during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels on Thursday, stressing the need to strengthen Kyiv’s ability to defend itself against Russian attacks. “I reiterated this evening to President Zelenskyy our determination to stand alongside Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” Macron said in a post on X. “As Russia chooses to escalate because it is bogged down on the front line, it is essential that we collectively provide Ukraine with all the means necessary to defend itself,” he said.

Macron also stressed that Ukraine must have the necessary capabilities to protect its civilian population and critical infrastructure amid continued Russian military escalation. The French president reiterated France’s commitment to helping Ukraine achieve a ‘solid and lasting peace’. Zelensky travelled to the Belgian capital to attend a European Council meeting and hold discussions with international partners.

His visit comes as the United States presses Kyiv to halt attacks on Russian energy facilities and pursue negotiations to end the war, which started in 2022. On the sidelines of the EU summit, Zelensky also held meetings with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and Belgium’s King Philippe.