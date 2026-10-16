/Earthquake measuring 7 magnitude strikes Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula

An earthquake measuring 7 on the Richter scale has struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula region, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). There has been no reports of any casualties so far or a tsunami warning sounded.

The quake sruck at a depth of 140 km (86.99 miles) and took place at about 3.35 pm (local time).

While the epicenter was 146 km between south and south-west (SSW) of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Russia and 80 km between north and norht-east(NNE) of Ozernovskiy.



Kamchatka is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region known for frequent seismic activity and volcanic eruptions due to the movement of tectonic plates.