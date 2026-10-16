/US-Iran War: Trump eyes mother of all bombs; Iran in crosshairs

US-Iran War: US President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing the use of the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), widely known as the “Mother of All Bombs”, as tensions with Iran escalate. With Iran in Washington’s crosshairs, questions are mounting over the next phase of the conflict, the potential targets and the risk of further escalation. What could the use of such a powerful conventional weapon mean for the war and the wider region?