/Not Khan but Pal: Why did Imran Khan choose his mother's surname over his father's? Family tree explained

Born as Imran Pal, but known famously as Imran Khan, the actor is an American citizen by birth and holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. Known for films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and Delhi Belly, the actor is in the headlines after he participated in a CJP protest on October 10 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Now, Mumbai police have issued a Leave India Notice (LIN) against the actor, who is not an Indian national.

As quoted by ANI, Mumbai Police said a Leave India Notice (LIN) has been issued to the actor, who is the nephew of superstar Aamir Khan.

‘’As per the notice, he has been told to leave the country by 28th October. Imran Khan had participated in the agitation at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Following the protest, he was detained by the Police. Imran Khan had participated in the agitation, despite not being an Indian citizen."

Imran Khan in not an Indian citizen; his family background explained, and he's linked to actor Aamir Khan.

Born in US, raised in India

Born on 13 January 1983 in Madison, Wisconsin, United States, to Anil Pal, a software engineer of Bengali Hindu descent, and Nuzhat Khan, a psychologist. Pal studied with director Mansoor Khan at IIT Bombay.

His parents were students when he was born and parted ways when he was two years old. He moved back to India with his mother when he was three. His mother later remarried actor Raj Zutshi, whom Imran considers a father figure from his growing up years.

How is Imran Khan connected to Aamir Khan?

Whenever Imran's name comes up in the industry, the second name that follows is superstar Aamir Khan. Aamir is the brother of his mother, Nuzhat Khan.

Coming from a film family, Nuzhat is the daughter of legendary director-producer Nasir Hussain, sister of director-producer Mansoor Khan - the director of super-hits Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar - and sister of Aamir Khan's mother, Zeenat Hussain.

Why did Imran Khan take his mother's name, not his father's?

Imran was born Imran Pal, Pal is his father Anil Pal's surname. But he chose to take his mother's name as she was the one who brought him up, although at the age of 16, he moved back to the US to finish his high school.



In a 2008 interview with The Times of India, Imran was asked why he didn't keep his father's name. To this, the actor said that he never made a “conscious decision to not take my Dad’s surname. I was brought up by my mother,” he said.

His father, who lives in the US, never remarried, and Imran has time and again gone to the US to spend time with him. During his sabbatical from acting in 2015, he went back to the US to spend time with him.



In an Interview with Times, the actor shared that he was battling severe depression.