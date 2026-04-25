/Netanyahu defies Trump, blocks Gaza military base for Board of Peace | Gravitas

Following the October 7 terror attack, Israel launched a military offensive, killing over 74,000 people in Gaza. While US President Donald Trump launched the 'Board of Peace' nine months ago, aimed at reconstructing Gaza, it has now run into a hurdle due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to reports, Israel is refusing to allow the construction of a key military outpost for the Board of Peace in Gaza. While the organisation issued a contract to a US-based firm two months ago, contractors and trucks are not being allowed to cross into Gaza and begin the work.

But why is this crucial? Reports suggest that this base would host 150 troops from across the world, who would be rotated at short intervals. Without their presence, however, the larger plans of the Trump-led organisation cannot proceed due to the lack of security.

While Israel is yet to disclose the reasons for this delay, its stakes are very high, as the IDF reportedly controls up to 70% of Gaza. According to reports, the Board of Peace is hoping that the Israeli government will let the project proceed after the general elections are conducted.

In September, Trump's Board of Peace had announced a six-month plan worth 2.45 billion US dollars to supposedly rebuild Gaza. This was seen as the first stage of a broader reconstruction effort expected to cost 71 billion US dollars over the next decade.

The ground reality, though, remains stark. Israeli strikes continue unabated. Despite one year having passed since the completion of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, over 1,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza due to IDF aggression.

In the latest from Gaza, two people were killed in Khan Younis during an Israeli overnight strike. Distraught locals lamented the current state of affairs.