/‘False accusations’: Maduro, wife plead not guilty to new US torture charges

Ousted Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, pleaded not guilty to new torture charges in a New York court on Thursday. US prosecutors have accused them of conspiring to torture detainees, including American citizens, during Maduro's time in power.

Maduro rejected the allegations, calling them “false accusations”. Speaking in Spanish through an interpreter, he said, “I reject this document entirely.” He has previously described himself as a “prisoner of war”.

According to the indictment, Maduro oversaw a system of repression and torture, while Flores allegedly helped him develop it. The alleged methods included electric shocks, asphyxiation, beatings, rape, forced nudity, starvation and prolonged isolation.

US details alleged torture of American citizen

Prosecutors allege that Maduro and Flores conspired to use torture against political opponents and military personnel suspected of opposing the government. The charges also include allegations involving American citizens detained in Venezuela.

In one case from 2022, Venezuelan authorities allegedly tortured an American citizen accused of plotting to assassinate Maduro.

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A court filing said the victim was subjected to electric shocks to the arms, legs and genitals, asphyxiation and beatings. The person was also allegedly deprived of food and water and forcibly injected with a substance that caused seizures.

The new charges add to longstanding allegations of political repression and human rights abuses during Maduro's presidency, which began in 2013 and ended with his capture in January 2026.

Maduro and wife face existing charges

Maduro and Flores are also facing drug trafficking and weapons charges in the United States. Prosecutors allege that Maduro used his position to support illegal drug networks that smuggled large quantities of cocaine into the country.

The two were captured during the US military's Operation Absolute Resolve in Caracas in January and are being held at a detention facility in Brooklyn. Meanwhile, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has been leading Venezuela as interim president amid intense pressure from US President Donald Trump's administration.