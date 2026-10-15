/Riyadh airport attacked 20 times in October: Saudi accuses Iran of encouraging Houthis, stays mum on jet strike claim

Saudi Arabia is facing increased attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group, with the Saudi-led coalition saying that Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport has been targeted 20 times since October 1. The Houthis have also threatened further strikes on Saudi airports and oil facilities, raising concerns over the widening regional conflict.

During a briefing in Riyadh on Thursday, coalition spokesman Turki Al-Maliki called on the Houthis to immediately stop targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, including airports, ports and oil facilities.

On Saturday, at least 12 people were killed and more than 300 injured in a strike on Riyadh's international airport, according to Saudi authorities. The attack disrupted airport operations and heightened concerns over the security of the kingdom's transport infrastructure.

Houthis claim strike on Saudi fighter jet

In a separate development, the Houthis claimed they had struck a Saudi Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet with a surface-to-air missile over Saada governorate in northern Yemen.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the aircraft had taken off from Taif Air Base in western Saudi Arabia and was at risk of crashing after being hit. Saudi authorities had not confirmed the claim at the time of reporting.

The claim came amid threats by the Houthis to launch further attacks on Saudi airports and oil facilities. The group has also targeted Saudi Aramco's administrative headquarters in Dhahran, where an attack reportedly caused a fire but no casualties. The strikes have raised concerns over the safety of Saudi Arabia's transport and energy infrastructure.

Saudi coalition accuses regional actors of aiding Houthis

The Saudi-led coalition has accused unidentified regional actors of helping the Houthis acquire advanced military technology. Al-Maliki said the group now possessed ballistic missiles, attack and suicide drones, and fast boats carrying explosives.

Saudi Arabia has also accused Iran of arming, training and supporting the Houthis in violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions. Dr Rayed Krimly, the deputy minister, said Riyadh believed Tehran was encouraging the group's latest escalation.

Krimly added that Saudi Arabia continued to maintain direct communication with Iran, but said Tehran had yet to offer the concessions needed to reach a solution.

Saudi Arabia, the world's leading crude oil exporter, has launched retaliatory strikes against Houthi strongholds in Yemen. However, the attacks have continued as the wider Middle East conflict intensifies.