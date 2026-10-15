/'Who was that VIP?': Rahul Gandhi urges President Murmu to reconsider Gautam's appointment as Sikkim Governor

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (October 15) urged President Droupadi Murmu to reconsider the appointment of Dushyant Kumar Gautam as Sikkim Governor until the investigation into the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case is completed.

In a letter shared on X, the Congress leader questioned the delay in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and said the identity of the alleged VIP linked to the case remained unclear nearly four years after the incident.

“Madam President, Ankita Bhandari, aged 19, refused to compromise her dignity for a VIP, which led to her murder. Even four years later, due to the CBI's sluggish investigation, the question remains: who was that VIP?” Gandhi wrote.

He said Ankita's family and others believed Gautam was connected to the case and expressed surprise over his appointment as Governor.

“Many people, including Ankita's family, believe that Dushyant Gautam is connected to this case. In such a situation, I am stunned by his appointment as the Governor of Sikkim,” he said.

Gandhi also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the appointment, alleging that it showed a lack of concern for women's safety. He urged the President to ask the government to reconsider the decision and prevent Gautam from assuming office until the investigation is complete.

“Do not let the hope for justice of Ankita's parents be shattered,” he added.

Ankita Bhandari's family seeks justice

The development comes as Ankita's parents continue to seek justice and question Gautam's appointment as Sikkim Governor, as they believe he is the VIP linked to the case. The family has urged the government to put the appointment on hold until the CBI completes its investigation into the alleged VIP angle.

Ankita, a 19-year-old receptionist at a resort in Uttarakhand, was murdered on September 18, 2022. Her body was recovered from the Chilla Canal on September 24.

Resort owner Pulkit Arya, manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta were arrested in connection with the murder. In May 2025, a court in Kotdwar sentenced all three to life imprisonment.