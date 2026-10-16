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Salman Khan-Karisma Kapoor reunion at Koffee with Karan season 9 sparks nostalgia: A look at their most loved films

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 16:23 IST | Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 16:23 IST

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9 has fans revisiting their enduring friendship and most memorable on-screen performances together.

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor movies
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(Photograph: X)

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor movies

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor remain one of Bollywood’s most loved on-screen pairings, with their chemistry winning hearts across generations for decades. Their recent appearance together on Koffee With Karan Season 9 has once again sparked conversations among fans, who can’t get enough of their friendship and the memorable performances they have delivered together. Here's a look back at their best movies available on OTT.

Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge
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Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge

Where to watch: JioHotstar

This is one of the most memorable collaborations between Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Khan plays Raja Overoi, while Kapoor plays Sapna. They meet after Sapna runs away to Europe to escape an arranged marriage arranged by her three uncles. During the journey, they both fall in love and decide to fulfil Sapna's uncles' wish of finding a spiritual, a bodybuilder, and a perfect boy for their one and only niece.

Biwi No 1
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Biwi No 1

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The blockbuster hit stars the actors as husband and wife, Prem Mehra and Pooja Mehra, respectively. However, their marriage is disturbed after Prem falls in love with another woman, Rupali Walia, played by Sushmita Sen. In response, Pooja goes into revenge mode to teach her husband a lesson.

Andaz Apna Apna
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Andaz Apna Apna

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This film features one of the most beloved on-screen pairings of Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The story follows Prem (Salman Khan), who keeps trying to win over Raveena (Karisma Kapoor), believing she is the wealthy heiress Karisma, when in fact she is Raveena, the secretary.

Judwaa
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Judwaa

Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video

In the 1997 comedy action thriller, Khan plays the dual roles of Prem Malhotra and Raja, while Kapoor plays Mala. Raja and Mala fall in love on the streets, while Prem falls in love with Roopa. Because Raja and Prem look identical, Mala and Roopa constantly confuse the two, leading to massive chaos.

Chal Mere Bhai
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Chal Mere Bhai

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by David Dhawan, Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor star as Prem Oberoi and Sapna, respectively, alongside Sanjay Dutt as Vicky Oberoi. The plot follows two brothers, Vicky and Prem, who fall in love with the same girl, Sapna, and get into a chaotic love triangle.

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