/Salman Khan-Karisma Kapoor reunion at Koffee with Karan season 9 sparks nostalgia: A look at their most loved films

Where to watch: JioHotstar

This is one of the most memorable collaborations between Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Khan plays Raja Overoi, while Kapoor plays Sapna. They meet after Sapna runs away to Europe to escape an arranged marriage arranged by her three uncles. During the journey, they both fall in love and decide to fulfil Sapna's uncles' wish of finding a spiritual, a bodybuilder, and a perfect boy for their one and only niece.