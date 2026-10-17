/Here’s who is eyeing the White House press secretary role after Katie Zacharia’s exit

Conservative commentator Laura Loomer has expressed interest in becoming the next White House press secretary after Katie Zacharia's sudden departure from the role following just five days in the position. Loomer, who also serves as a part-time adviser to President Donald Trump, took to X on Friday to put herself forward for the high-profile communications job, just hours after news of Zacharia's exit emerged. “Hear me out: Press Secretary Laura Loomer.”

In a separate post, she added: “I would be an amazing Press Secretary. I’d show President Trump all the receipts. I would bring my binder full of receipts to every briefing.” Loomer also made a humorous reference to the circumstances surrounding the leadership change, writing: “So you’re saying if I dye my hair blonde and I change my name to Kora I have a chance?”

Katie Zacharia's five-day White House stint

The White House briefing-room podium is once again without a permanent press secretary after Zacharia's brief tenure ended. A White House official told Newsweek on Friday that Zacharia was ‘transitioning’ out of the role. CNN, citing advisers to the president, reported that Trump had fired her. Trump announced Zacharia's appointment on October 9, describing her as a longtime supporter with an ‘unblemished record of support’. He also expressed confidence that she would work fantastically with the Media, the American People, and my Administration. Zacharia succeeded Karoline Leavitt, who stepped down at the end of August following the birth of her second child.

What Trump said about Katie Zacharia's departure

Trump addressed the situation while speaking to reporters on Friday, saying he had asked Zacharia to reconsider her decision, according to Newsweek. “I just asked her, ‘Is this for you?’” Trump said. “And she’s a nice person. I’m going to let her make that decision.” He also criticised the media's treatment of Zacharia, saying she had been treated “very, very unfairly” and was being “brutalized by the media.” “I told her, ‘Honestly, if I were you, I would reconsider,’” Trump said. “Maybe it’s not for her.”

Questions surrounding Zacharia's first briefing and background

Zacharia's first White House press briefing took place on Tuesday and lasted approximately 14 minutes. Only three media outlets were able to ask questions. The briefing drew criticism over its short duration, her delivery and her reliance on prepared remarks. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung initially defended her appointment, telling Newsweek she was “uniquely qualified and whip smart.”

However, questions about her legal credentials emerged after Trump referred to her as an attorney. Zacharia graduated from Pepperdine University's law school in 2011 but did not pass the California bar examination. During an appearance with Sean Hannity on Thursday, she acknowledged taking the exam once and failing. She described the result as ‘inconsequential’ because she knew she would be moving to China.

Who could become the next White House press secretary?